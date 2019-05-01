close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 1, 2019

May Day

Newspost

 
May 1, 2019

Every year May 1 is celebrated as a Labour Day by International and local organisations which are working on labour rights. According to ILO regulations, every worker is entitled to a conducive environment at the workplace. However, workers are facing a lot of problems at workplaces. For example, sanitation and international health and safety measures are not properly observed according to rules and regulations. Moreover, government Departments like the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Workers Welfare Fund are not providing social safety, health, education and accommodation to workers according to their responsibility. Furthermore, the EOBI is collecting funds from different industries and corporate sector but is not registering the worker for pension and other facilities.

It is requested that industries and the corporate sector may please provide details of workers to the EOBI and the Worker Welfare Fund so that workers can benefit from these institutions. Moreover basic facilities and rights may please be provided to workers.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi

*****

Labour Day is celebrated every year with full fervour and enthusiasm. But how unfortunate is it that the day is enjoyed very often so by those who do not know the miseries endured by the working class? Isn't it ironic that the people for whom the day is celebrated are busy doing their chores as usual? We have never shown any kind of sympathy for them except mere photo ops or a few nice sounding words.

The authorities are humbly requested to take some measures to give some relief to this neglected faction of society in real terms. Let's come together and help the working classes on their day.

Sajid Tunio

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost