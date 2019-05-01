May Day

Every year May 1 is celebrated as a Labour Day by International and local organisations which are working on labour rights. According to ILO regulations, every worker is entitled to a conducive environment at the workplace. However, workers are facing a lot of problems at workplaces. For example, sanitation and international health and safety measures are not properly observed according to rules and regulations. Moreover, government Departments like the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Workers Welfare Fund are not providing social safety, health, education and accommodation to workers according to their responsibility. Furthermore, the EOBI is collecting funds from different industries and corporate sector but is not registering the worker for pension and other facilities.

It is requested that industries and the corporate sector may please provide details of workers to the EOBI and the Worker Welfare Fund so that workers can benefit from these institutions. Moreover basic facilities and rights may please be provided to workers.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi

Labour Day is celebrated every year with full fervour and enthusiasm. But how unfortunate is it that the day is enjoyed very often so by those who do not know the miseries endured by the working class? Isn't it ironic that the people for whom the day is celebrated are busy doing their chores as usual? We have never shown any kind of sympathy for them except mere photo ops or a few nice sounding words.

The authorities are humbly requested to take some measures to give some relief to this neglected faction of society in real terms. Let's come together and help the working classes on their day.

Sajid Tunio

Larkana