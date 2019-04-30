Westminster School holds graduation ceremony

Rawalpindi: Westminster International School, Rawalpindi Campus, successfully held its Early Years’ Graduation Ceremony, says a press release.

The event was marked by the enthusiastic and zealous performance by the very young students of pre-nursery to Kindergarten. The little ones showcased their talent through role plays, tableaus, national songs, cultural performances which were remarkably executed, leaving the audience completely enthralled.

The highlight of the program was the graduation ceremony, where the students were handed diplomas amid much applause and appreciation by the Directors, Danyal Chaudhry and Raheel Sajjad Khan along with the Principal, Shagun Irfan and Vice Principal Saira Malik. In her address, the Principal not only laid emphasis on the importance of achieving academic success but also stressed on the need to equip the students with lifelong skills in order to prepare them for the real world. The proud parents appreciated the effort of the Westminster team and expressed great satisfaction at their children’s overall achievements.