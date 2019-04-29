Imad silences critics with blazing century

ISLAMABAD: Maverick all-rounder Imad Wasim has silenced his critics with a blazing hundred (117 not out) that saw Pakistan starting the England tour with a huge win against Kent at Beckenham.

There was unusual hue and cry over Imad’s fitness days ahead of team’s departure to England as less equipped with the knowledge of game and his utility for the team were seen, heard criticising his selection on the team for the World Cup.

The quality all-rounder did not waste time in responding with a sizzling hundred that saw him hitting 13 fours and four sixes in a power-packed 78-ball unbeaten knock to help Greenshirts reaching a daunting 358-7 in 50 overs.

His innings was enough to see Pakistan wrapping up a hundred runs win and sending an early warning to all opponents ahead of the World Cup.

“I was having a slight temperature amid blustery conditions. When I took the crease at 164 for 5, Harris Sohail suggested to play normal as there are enough wickets and overs to look for. I kept up playing my normal game that ultimately helped me get the required results.”

Imad said he took it as a normal practice match where staying at the wicket was more important at early stage.

“I waited for the right opportunity to start hitting and once I settled down there was no big issue. I knew well that wicket has got runs and that helped me get my momentum that continued till the last ball of the 50th over.”

The all-rounder admitted that under tough condition when you have already lost five wickets playing such fearless innings was never all that easy.

“It is good to get into the top groove right at the start of the long tour. Such an innings always help your confidence,” he said.

Imad has all praise for his bowlers and other team members.” Everyone was brilliant. Look at our bowling attack which surely is the best around. They made sure that Pakistan goes on to win the match easily. The pace bowlers have shown every skill to rattle the opposition.”

When asked about the unusual criticism going on his fitness ahead of team’s departure for England. “My unbeaten hundred is enough to speak the volume of my fitness. My job is to perform with bat and ball and leave rest to others. Thanks God I have performed and my innings has helped the team win comfortably at the outset of the tour.”

Imad also bowled eight useful overs for Pakistan taking one for 39.

‘The News’ has learnt that Shaheen Shah Afridi spell that saw him conceding 20 of seven overs was a treat to watch for a Pakistani crowd, who now have started pinning high hopes on youngster.

Pakistan will play their next match at Northampton Monday and have one more side match on May 1, before the start of the series against England of May 5.