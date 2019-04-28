close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
D
DNA
April 28, 2019

IWFA holds charity bazaar

Islamabad

D
DNA
April 28, 2019

Islamabad : A charity bazaar arranged by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) on Saturday drew huge interest from people hailing from all walks of life.

Participated by over 100 stakeholders and entrepreneurs, the bazaar provided citizens of Islamabad with an opportunity of enjoying cuisines of various countries. Apart from Asian, Continental and Central Asian delicacies, people also took keen interest in handcrafts and hand-made items.

The Indonesian, Japanese, Maldives stalls particularly attracted attention as they had a lot to offer to ordinary visitors and buyers as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad