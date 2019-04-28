IWFA holds charity bazaar

Islamabad : A charity bazaar arranged by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) on Saturday drew huge interest from people hailing from all walks of life.

Participated by over 100 stakeholders and entrepreneurs, the bazaar provided citizens of Islamabad with an opportunity of enjoying cuisines of various countries. Apart from Asian, Continental and Central Asian delicacies, people also took keen interest in handcrafts and hand-made items.

The Indonesian, Japanese, Maldives stalls particularly attracted attention as they had a lot to offer to ordinary visitors and buyers as well.