230 held, looted items worth Rs28.3m recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 230 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than 28.3 million from them including cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 33 dacoity/robbery, burglary and car and bike lifting cases were traced and 40 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth 16.8 million from them. Police also recovered nine cars, seven bikes and gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 32 absconders during the same period. Moreover, Police held 60 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 17.529 kilogram hashish, 4.181 gram heroin, 320 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 12 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 12 pistols and 82 rounds from them.

During the same period, police held 38 persons for involvement in aerial firing and display of fireworks. Police teams arrested 48 other accused involved in crime cases of various nature.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.

land grabber: The Islamabad Bani Gala police have arrested a land grabber involved in illegal occupation on a piece of land by using sub-machine gun (SMG), a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, effective action is being ensured against those involved in land grabbing activities under supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

As a part of these efforts, Bani Gala police arrested land grabber Muhammad Abbasi son of Taj Muhammad. The video of accused got viral on social media in which he was trying to occupy land by using SMG weapon. The accused is previously involved in eleven such cases including murder, attempt to murder, land grabbing and fraud.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against this nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts against land grabbers.