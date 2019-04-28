close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
April 28, 2019

Child marriage

April 28, 2019

Early marriage is one of the major issues of Pakistan and reports show that 21 percent of girls are married before the age of 18 in the country.

Sindh is the only province that has passed a law that forbids the marriage of boys and girls before they have attained 18 years of age. I request the other provincial governments to also impose a ban on child marriages in light of Sindh government`s recent actions.

Alma Zehra ( Karachi )

