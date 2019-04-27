Amirul Azeem JI’s new secretary general

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has appointed Amirul Azeem as party’s new secretary general in place of Liaqat Baloch who has served at this office for the last 10 years.

Sirajul Haq appointed new central office-bearers of the party after consultation with newly-elected Shoora members during the ongoing three-day meeting. Amirul Azeem has served as JI Information Secretary for many years besides being ameer of Islami Jamiat Talaba, the student organisation affiliated with JI. He is serving as JI central Punjab ameer at present.

Besides new secretary general, eight new appointees are party’s central naib ameer are Liaqat Baloch, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rashid Naseem, Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz. Two elderly persons serving as naib ameer, including Prof Khurshid Ahmed and Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, requested not to continue on their offices citing their health issue. Senator Sirajul Haq accepted their excuse and relieved them paying rich tributes to their valuable services for JI. The new central office-bearers took their oath for five-year term at a simple ceremony at Mansoora Friday.

Earlier, delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, Sirajul Haq said the country had experienced presidential system of government for 37 years since Ayub Khan. However, country’s problems had not been solved. He said the people who were arguing in support of the presidential system now were unaware of the country’s history. He said the problems facing the country and the nation could be solved only under the Islamic system which had not been tried in the country even for a single day. He said thieves managed to come into power in the name of democracy again and again, and protected each other’s corruption. He alleged that the present government had made accountability a joke. He said with approaching Ramazan, the prices of eatables were rising but rulers were not taking any step to check inflation. The government had failed to provide any relief to the people for far. He demanded that the edibles prices be brought to the previous level before Ramazan. The JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said Sirajul Haq would announce the names of party’s new deputy secretaries general today (Saturday), after Shoora meeting, besides announcing party’s future line of action.