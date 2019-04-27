114 persons arrested in crackdown

LAHORE: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 114 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a crackdown.

Nine pistols, one rifle, more than 04kg charas, 150gram heroin and 401 litre liquor were seized during the crackdown. Five members of criminal gangs were arrested and loot worth more than Rs 0.4 million was recovered from them.

Moreover, 36 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories were also arrested. As many as 59 people were held for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, begging and loudspeaker use.

training: Another 348 trainee rescuers have been trained in basic scouting skills in a three-day course to impart further training at the community level to prevent emergencies. The core purpose of the course was to train and enhance the capacity of the rescuers as trainers for developing healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan. The concluding ceremony was held at Rescue Headquarters at Thoker Niaz Baig, Lahore here on Friday. Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) Commissioner Mazhar Hayat Raja, PBSA Provincial Secretary Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Emergency Service Academy (ESA) Head of Training Dr Muhammad Azam Khalid and a large numbers of rescuers attended the ceremony. The training course was organised by ESA in collaboration with the PBSA.

Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that according to the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, Rescue 1122 would work jointly with Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to promote scouting in Punjab for nation building. He directed all the under-training fire and dert rescuers (FDRs) to utilise basic scouting skills in rescue operations as well as during community training at the district level for achieving goal of safer Pakistan.

Investigation: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said that investigation officers of Punjab Police are being trained and modern scientific modules have been included in their training so that they may perform their official duties in a better way. He said that the process of refresher courses and workshops for investigation officers was continuing.

He expressed these views during his meeting with a British delegation. The delegation was headed by senior governance adviser Miss Susan Loughhead. The issue of enhancing capabilities of investigation officers came under discussion during the meeting while the British delegation showed interest in providing help in modern investigation to Punjab Police. The IG said, “We can get better results in less time by adopting modern measures of investigation by officers and officials of Punjab Police so enhancing capabilities of police force especially investigation officers is in our top priorities.”

He said that Punjab police were fully benefitting from the modern scientific methods and forensic science in investigation of crime incidents. The experience of British experts will enable police officers and officials to solve the heinous cases without delay, he added.

The decline in terrorist attacks was evident to the best performance of Punjab Police, said Miss Suan Loughhead, adding, improved investigation capabilities would help eliminate the anti social elements from society.

open court: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir held a consecutive 16th open court at his office and listened to the problems of the complainants. He issued orders to the police officers on the spot to address the genuine grievances of the citizens.

DIG Operations, Lahore, Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that he listened to the problems of the complainants at his office on a daily basis following the open door policy of Punjab government. Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that improvement had been seen in provision of justice at the police stations level due to the administrative reforms in Lahore Police. Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that SHOs of all the police stations had been directed to sit in their offices from 3pm to 5pm daily and listen to the grievances of people.

He said that it was prime responsibility of police officers and officials to listen to the problems of every complainant and take immediate action on merit in accordance with the law. He said that all the grievances of the complainants visiting the open courts were being redressed on a priority basis as it was included in the code of conduct of Lahore Police to provide justice to the people.

He directed all the police officers and officials of Lahore Police to behave politely with the complainants, otherwise, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. He assured the complainants that police would make their efforts for resolving their issues.