close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 27, 2019

Sivakov clinches Tour of the Alps title

Sports

AFP
April 27, 2019

ROME: Team Sky’s Pavel Sivakov won his first senior overall race as he secured victory in the Tour of the Alps on Friday.The 21-year-old maintained the 27-second advantage he held over second-placed Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart going into the fifth and final stage. Sivakov, who also secured victory on stage two, became the first Russian to win the race and denied Vincenzo Nibali a third title.“This victory is our victory not only me, we have been really consistent all week with Tao winning two stages and today we managed the race perfectly,” Sivakov said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports