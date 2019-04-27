Sivakov clinches Tour of the Alps title

ROME: Team Sky’s Pavel Sivakov won his first senior overall race as he secured victory in the Tour of the Alps on Friday.The 21-year-old maintained the 27-second advantage he held over second-placed Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart going into the fifth and final stage. Sivakov, who also secured victory on stage two, became the first Russian to win the race and denied Vincenzo Nibali a third title.“This victory is our victory not only me, we have been really consistent all week with Tao winning two stages and today we managed the race perfectly,” Sivakov said.