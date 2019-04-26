Poor recruitment

The Airport Security Force (ASF) recently announced different posts nationwide. It seems that the agency advertised the posts without having done any preparatory work. Candidates are asked to report at the examination centre at 5:45 am for physical and medical tests the day after depositing examination fee. Unfortunately, the candidates have to stand hours and hours on the roads just to enter the examination centre.

The ASF lacks the capacity to handle the strength of the candidates and many of them are asked to come the next day and then the day after that without giving any proper reason for that. The point is this: candidates travel from far-flung areas just to appear in the examination and if the ASF has no human resource and administrative capacity then why announce a post just to humiliate candidates? The higher authorities are requested to look into this matter.

Muhammad Zubair

Islamabad