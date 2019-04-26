close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

Fatal negligence

Newspost

 
April 26, 2019

Nine-month-old Nishwa passed away due to the negligence of the hospital she was taken to. It seems that there is no quality of services in private hospitals. Nishwa’s death has shaken all of Pakistan. The government of Sindh is requested to take strict action against those responsible Nishwa’s death.

Javed Rustmani

Dadu

