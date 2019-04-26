Fatal negligence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nine-month-old Nishwa passed away due to the negligence of the hospital she was taken to. It seems that there is no quality of services in private hospitals. Nishwa’s death has shaken all of Pakistan. The government of Sindh is requested to take strict action against those responsible Nishwa’s death.
Javed Rustmani
Dadu
