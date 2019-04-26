Measuring performance

As a way of ensuring accountability and judicious utilisation of the resources of the state, the Ministry of Finance, coupled with the Cabinet Division or the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission, must closely supervise and monitor the performance of various public-sector organizations. The PTI-led government must introduce and foster a hands-on management style in the government-sector organizations.

It is suggested that a team of upright, honest and workaholic officers may be constituted to visit and inspect various offices to get firsthand information on administrative problems affecting the operations of those organisations. The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission may get detailed monthly reports on the performance of each ministry, division, body corporate etc. Monthly meetings may be held with each head of organisation where they discuss the performance of their organisations, their needs and the challenges militating against service delivery. Statistical data on the status performance of public-sector organizations will be certainly a good yardstick for measuring their performance.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad