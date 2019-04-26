Drug peddler dies in police custody

FAISALABAD: An alleged drug peddler of Chak 116/JB died in the custody of Chak Jhumra police on Thursday.

Eagle Squad arrested Atif Hussain red-handed selling narcotics last night and he was handed over to Chak Jhumra police for interrogation. Parents of the drug peddler accused the police of killing him through torture. They said he was also admitted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chak Jhumra, in a precarious condition.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two people, including a prominent personality of Nazimabad, Faisalabad, died in road accidents on Thursday.

In the first incident, Muhammad Shahid died and his three friends sustained injuries when their car overturned after hitting the foot-path of the Faisalabad-Gojra

Road. The police are investigating. In the second incident, Muhammad Anwar of Chak 419/GB was moving on his motorcycle near Gojra with his mother Razia Bibi when a trailer hit them, leaving Anwar dead on the spot and his mother wounded critically. The police are investigating.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide when his parents married him off to a girl without his consent. Imran Ahmad of Chak 355/GB shot himself dead as he wanted to marry another girl. Rodala police are investigating.