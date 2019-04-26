Courts must follow merit in verdicts: LHC CJ

SIALKOT: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Thursday said the judges and the lawyers were the major source of deliverance of justice to the masses and the role of the Bench and the Bar in this connection was most important.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot for 2019-20, here at Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice said that courts must strictly follow the principle of merit while announcing verdicts in order to win blessings of Allah Almighty. He urged upon the lawyer community to work hard in order to do justice. He opined that the lawyers must refrain from getting relief for the negative elements in order to avoid wrath of the Allah Almighty.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan stressed upon the newly-elected office-bearers of the DBA Sialkot to always honestly abide by their oath. He viewed that the young lawyers must work hard in order to excel, achieve new milestones and brighten their future. He expressed his great pleasure for visiting Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal. District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed, Sialkot DBA president Ch Muhammad Raza Toor advocate, general secretary Malik Muhammad Shabbir advocate and others also spoke.

Justice Aatir Mehmood, LHC Registrar Ch Humayun Imtiaz, additional district and session judges, civil judges, Punjab Bar Council members, presidents of bars of Pasroor, Daska and Sambrial Tehsils, president Sialkot Tax bar and others were also present.

Man strangles daughter for ‘honour’: A man allegedly killed his daughter for honour here. Ali Sher, a resident of Saidoke Dera, Narowal district, with his daughter Samina was returning to home from Kasur when he stopped near Manga Qadeem village and allegedly strangled her and threw her body in BRB Canal in the limits of Qila Kallerwala police station on April 22. On April 24, accused Ali Sher surrendered himself to Narowal police, who then handed him to Qila Kallerwala police. The police on the report of Ahmed Ali, the brother of the deceased girl and son of the accused, have registered a murder case.