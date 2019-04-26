Germany to provide Rs9.4b for energy, vocational training sectors

Islamabad: Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Noor Ahmed and the Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy Dr. Jens Jokisch signed an agreement for financial assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 58.8 million (Rs9.4 billion), says a press release.

This financial contribution shall help Pakistan to strengthen its renewable energy sector and gird connections. It also aims to continue support to the Refugee-Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) program, as well as in strengthening Pakistan’s TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) infrastructure.

Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling more than Euro 3 billion. Noor Ahmed and Jens Jokisch highlighted the existing friendly relations between the two countries and the desire to further strengthen it through enhanced development cooperation.

Mr. Jokisch said the singing of the agreement will intensify the running cooperation, and the German government already looks forward to hosting the Pakistan delegation in the upcoming government to government negotiations in September, 2019 in Berlin. Secretary, EAD thanked the German government for extending financial assistance to Pakistan.