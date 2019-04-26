Air fares will be cut undernew national aviation policy

ISLAMABAD: Air fares will be decreased in new National Aviation Policy of Pakistan. Under the policy licences issued by the Aviation Division will be for five years instead of one year. Number of tourists will also increase with the implementation of the new policy.

According to an official of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), under the new policy, low air fares tickets will be available for domestic flights, new opportunities for employment will be opened and licence fee, issued by Aviation Division for different sectors, will be reduced. With the implementation of new aviation policy the tourist industry of Pakistan will flourish rapidly. It has been decided to encourage formation of new private airline companies. Federal Secretary Aviation Division Shahrukh Nusrat will announce important points of new aviation policy approved by federal cabinet today (Friday).