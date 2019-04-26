close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Traffic police issue 410 more driving licences in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

BARA: The traffic police issued over 410 driving licences on the second day in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday. Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman had sent a mobile team to Bara for issuing driving licences under the supervision of chief traffic warden Kashif Zulfiqar and Sub-Inspector Rasheed Khan. Talking to reporters here, Rasheed Khan said up to 410, including 20 Sikh community members, were issued licences on the occasion. “At least 120 learner permits were also issued the other day,” he explained. Rasheed Khan added that the same mobile teams facility would be provided to Jamrud and Landikotal tehsils soon. Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police Education Unit distributed traffic awareness pamphlets.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan