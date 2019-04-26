Traffic police issue 410 more driving licences in Bara

BARA: The traffic police issued over 410 driving licences on the second day in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday. Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman had sent a mobile team to Bara for issuing driving licences under the supervision of chief traffic warden Kashif Zulfiqar and Sub-Inspector Rasheed Khan. Talking to reporters here, Rasheed Khan said up to 410, including 20 Sikh community members, were issued licences on the occasion. “At least 120 learner permits were also issued the other day,” he explained. Rasheed Khan added that the same mobile teams facility would be provided to Jamrud and Landikotal tehsils soon. Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police Education Unit distributed traffic awareness pamphlets.