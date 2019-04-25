Weapons recovered in Orakzai

HANGU: The security forces on Wednesday recovered weapons from a cave in Chaphar Alikhel area in Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday. The sources said the personnel of Orakzai Scouts raided a cave in Chaphar Alikhel in Upper Orakzai tribal district and re3covered the weapons and ammunition. The sources said the miscreants had dumped the weapons in the cave to use it for subversive activities. The recovered arms included 1 SMG machinegun, 316 cartridges, 430 cartridges of 3x3 rifle, 900 cartridges of heavy machinegun and 60 mm mortar shells