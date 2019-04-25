close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

‘No progress in Haroon Bilour killing case probe’

National

 
April 25, 2019

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Senior Vice-President Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Wednesday said that no progress had been made in the investigation of the attack on his nephew Haroon Bilour and other party workers. Speaking at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada here,

the ANP leader said that Haroon Bilour and 23 other party workers were martyred in the suicide attack at their election rally last year. "Despite the lapse of eight months no progress had been made in the case," he said, adding that the government was not interested in pursuing the investigation.

He asked the government to constitute joint investigation team to probe the attack on the ANP rally and inform the nation of the facts. Bilour said suo moto actions had been taken on minor issues but lamented that this major incident that claimed several precious lives had been ignored. He also warned the proponents of the presidential system and said that ANP would demand new social contract if anyone messed with the Constitution.

