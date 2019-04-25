Pakistan’s Asian Athletics journey ends without a medal

KARACHI: Pakistan sprinters Uzair Rehman and Sahib-e-Asra failed to impress in their respective 200m competitions on the third day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night.

Uzair, after clearing the first round, faltered in the semi-finals when he finished at 11th spot with a timing of 21.48 seconds out of 21 contestants who completed the race. One athlete did not finish and two were disqualified.

Uzair, earlier, qualified for the semi-finals when he clocked 21.48 in the first round. Meanwhile in the women’s 200m, Sahib-e-Asra failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite her personal best timing of 24.71 in the first round.

With this outcome, Pakistan’s journey in the continental event also ended without fetching any medal. The event also served as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, 400m specialist and Olympian Mehboob Ali and high jumper Sheroz were the others who represented Pakistan in the event.