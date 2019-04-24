Non-provision of uplift funds: Opp threatens resignation from KP Assembly standing committees

PESHAWAR: The opposition lawmakers on Tuesday walked out of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and threatened resignation from the assembly’s standing committees to protest the non-provision of development funds. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said the government had failed to fulfill its commitment with the opposition members who had no option but to resign from all the standing committees. “We are staging a walkout and will sit together to write our resignations from the standing committees as it seems the ministers who had made the commitment are powerless. The Irrigation Department has issued directives about the allocation of Rs100 million each to the ruling party members from southern districts of the province but it allocated Rs50 million to me which I rejected,” Akram Durrani announced.