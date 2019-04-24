close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Golen Goal power project affectees stage protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

CHITRAL: The affectees of Golen Goal transmission line on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the office of assistant commissioner against the non-payment of compensation for the losses of orchards and crops.

The affectees belong to Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas gathered outside the office of assistant commissioner and demanded the compensation for the losses.

Leading the protesters, Khurshid Hussain Moghul told reporters that the orchards and crops of the people of Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas were destroyed due to laying the Golen Gol transmission line in these areas.

The Wapda, he said, had promised compensation for the affectees but that was yet to be honoured.

Hussain alleged that the Wapda had transferred the compensation money to the office of deputy commissioner some two months ago but the assistant commissioner was now applying delaying tactics. “Compensation for the losses is our due right as our orchards and crops were destroyed while laying the Golen Gol transmission line,” he said, adding that they would continue the protest till the acceptance of their demand. Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner has said that compensation cheques were being prepared after collecting data of the affectees. He said the cheques would be handed over to the affectees soon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar