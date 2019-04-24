Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi being run on ad hocism

SWABI: The Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi which was recently recognized by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is being run on ad hocism due to unknown reasons, sources in the college told The News.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and in particular the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser elected MNA from Swabi has repeatedly claimed credit for the establishment of the medical college. He termed it as one of the great achievements of his party.

The first batch in the college got admission three years back but so far the land for its building has not been acquired. The college is being run at makeshift building of Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor.

The issues facing the college are harming the future of both academic staff and students.

Sources said that the principals of the college had been brought from other medical institutions and given additional charge which badly affected academic activities.

The sources said running the college on temporary basis would prove harmful.

Now a faculty member Dr Fasihuzzaman, Prof of Forensic Medicine having postgraduate qualification of DMJ (Diploma in Medical Jurisprudence) of nine months duration has been appointed as Principal and chief executive of Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Complex (BMC) Swabi, the teaching hospital of the medical college.

“In the appointment of Dr. Fasihuzzaman the PMDC has flagrantly violated the relevant rules,” said a member of the college faculty on condition of anonymity.

Another professor said: “This appointment is against the PMDC rules and regulations for appointments and promotions of medical faculty 2018 because DMJ is considered second level qualification which is not eligible for the post of principal of a medical college.”

Sources said that four associate professors in the college were also not eligible for the principal’s post, adding that two among the associate professors were brothers of the principal.

The irony of the situation is that the Gajju Khan Medical College hasn’t been able to function as per rules and regulations even though the Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farooq Jamil is a doctor by profession and belongs to Swabi.

Insiders said the college needs to work according to the PMDC rules if the government really desired to impart quality medical education to the students.