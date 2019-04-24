close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

New health minister assumes charge

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Islamabad: Minister of State for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza assumed charge of his office on Tuesday.

During an introductory meeting with officers of the Ministry, Dr. Zafar said performance, transparency and merit would be his guiding principles in discharge of his duties. “The process of health sector reforms in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be fast tracked,” he stated. The Minister said steps will be taken to provide relief to the masses and affect tangible change in health delivery.

