Tue Apr 23, 2019
Chehlum

Lahore

 
April 24, 2019

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders have expressed grief over the death of father of renowned stage actor Tahir Anjum who has passed away a few days ago Former Punjab information and culture minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, PTI Lahore figures including Irfan Ahmed, Ishtiaq Malik and others also visited the residence of Tahir and offered Fateha for the deceased. They also attended the funeral of the deceased. Moreover, a large number of people attended the Chehlum.

