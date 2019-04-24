Artworks of schoolchildren displayed

LAHORE: A four-day exhibition featuring work of young schoolchildren including drawings, paintings, designs and other art pieces started at Shakir Ali Museum here on Tuesday.

Curated by Mahreen Zaib the exhibition “Traditional Art vs Digital Media: “Through the eyes of Children” is part of her research thesis project. Mahreen is pursuing MPhil degree in Art and Design Education from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD).

Talking to The News, Mahreen Zaib said as part of her research thesis project she spent three months with some schoolchildren trying to study their minds, their liking and inclination towards art. Their work was exceptional keeping in mind that they attempted this sort of activity ‘traditional art’ and ‘digital media’ for the very first time in their life, she added.

“I found some brilliant little artists,” Mahreen said and added the exhibition was organised to recognise and appreciate the artwork of these young artists. Mahreen said there was a need to promote children’s art through such exhibitions and went on to say art should not be an add-on but part of our schools’ syllabus. Kainat Waqar hosted the opening ceremony which was attended by a good number of art lovers, art educationists and people from different walks of life.