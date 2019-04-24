SNGPL continues raids to check gas theft

LAHORE: In continuation of SNGPL taskforce team’s crackdown on gas pilferage, a team of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) carried out a raid in Gulberg area and disconnected supply to a dyeing set-up being used for commercial purposes.

The team led by General Manager Lahore, Tayyab Faisal and Chief Engineer, Lahore Imran Virk discovered that the consumer was using gas for dyeing clothes from domestic meter in violation of contract. Another successful raid was conducted at Abu Bakar Colony near Gulshan Ravi, Bund Road and removed bypass which was stealing gas for a bakery oven at line pressure of 13 psig. Gas was being used in double stage bakery oven having 2 Tip Injectors.

The team removed direct bypass from the site and forwarded application for registration of FIR.

In another raid, SNGPL taskforce team detected gas pilferage in a plastic factory where a domestic connection was being illegally used for industrial purposes through steam boiler and 12 nozzle burner.

Raids were conducted in Gujjar Pura, Zarrar Shaheed Road, whereas in China Scheme, Baghbanpura, a plastic moulding unit was raided. SNGPL taskforce team disconnected domestic meter in use by the factory to operate two moulding machines.

Tevta: Tevta Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas has said students will be provided training to meet the demand of international market.

According to a press release he said this while chairing a meeting at Tevta office here on Tuesday. He said there was a dire need to enhance the quantity along with ability of the students. When quality training will be provided to our students, there would be wide opportunities for them, he added.

IT courses must be focused as we must move forward towards modern courses rather than conventional courses, the chairman said. He ordered extending the courses to rural areas of Punjab and Tevta asked research wing to present its report on market based courses.

Condolence: University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Tuesday arranged a condolence reference in the memory of poultry legend late Dr Mohammad Yaqoob Bhatti. He was the eldest alumnus of UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the reference which was attended by family members of Dr Yaqoob including Major Yousaf Nadeem, Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti, Prof Dr Aleem Bhatti, Dr Zarfishan Tahir while UVAS former VCs Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi and Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and a number of UVAS senior alumni members, stakeholders from poultry industries, faculty members and students from various departments of UVAS.

They recited Fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul and paid tribute to the deceased for his services in uplifting the veterinary profession and poultry sector. Dr Bhatti was a pioneer in poultry research and development in Pakistan.

He was the first chairman of the Department of Poultry Husbandry established in 1961 at West Pakistan Agriculture University (Now Agricultural University Faisalabad). He also remained Director Animal Husbandry Balochistan and established Sibi Livestock Farm.