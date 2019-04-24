Forestland case: SC calls record of Bahria Town, DHA, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to Forest Department, Government of Punjab as well as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the forestland allotted to Bahria Town Rawalpindi and adjourned the hearing until May 14.

The Punjab government has also been directed to submit report about the decision on land with record of Bahria Town, DHA and other societies.

A three-member implementation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munneb Akhtar, heard the Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Murree case. Barrister Aitizaz Ahsan, Advocate Khwaja Tariq Raheem represented Bahria Town while Punjab’s Additional AdvocateGeneral Qasim Chohan appeared before the court.

The court issued notices to Forest Department, government of Punjab, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Commissioner in forestland Takhtpari, Rawalpindi with direction that senior officials of the Provincial Forest Department should ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

The court also issued notices to the Punjab government, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and District Police Officer Rawalpindi in a matter relating to Bahria Town Murree.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed the matter relating to Rawalpindi as well as Murree projects were quite different from that of Bahria Town Karachi, adding the court would deal with the mater in accordance with the law.

When Barrister Aitizaz Ahsan stated that Airport Housing Society, CBR Media Town, Pakistan Town and others were also constructed on the forestland, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed told him there was another society also, and asked him why he was not naming that. Aitizaz Ahsen replied “Judicial Town”. “Not Juridical Town”, Justice Azmat replied.

Khwaja Tariq Rahim, however, informed the bench that DHA was in Shamilaat land. Additional Advocate General Punjab, Qasim Chohan submitted before the court that forestland could not be utilized for any other purpose under Section 34 A OF Forest Act 1927.

The court, with the consent of counsels for Bahria Town, adjourned the hearing until May 14 after issuing notices to Punjab Forest Department, government of Punjab, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) NAB and Commissioner Rawalpindi.