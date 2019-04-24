Three arrested for resisting drive against encroachments

Three people have been arrested for resisting anti-encroachment drive in three districts of Karachi.

In District East, concrete structures, cabins, counters and carts were removed from Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway near Iqra University, according to a press release issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday.

In District West, the anti-encroachments staff took action against illegal animal market and removed all encroachments beneath the bridge and its adjacent area, while KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui monitored the operation in District South where all encroachments were removed from the Bilgrami Road and near the Crystal Plaza.

The action was taken in light of directives issued by Mayor Wasim Akhtar, and the assistant commissioners of the areas, police and Rangers were present present during the drive.

Rising street crime

Mayor Wasim Akhtar went to a hospital to enquire after the health of MQM-Pakistan social media worker Mubeen Majeed, who suffered three bullet wounds while resisting a mobile phone-snatching bid and is in critical condition.

Expressing concern over an increase in street crime in the city, he said the citizens should not put their lives in danger if they faced such a situation and take all precautionary measures because life was precious. He said it was the responsibility of the police to take action against such crimes, but they had failed to fulfil their duty and save the people from becoming a target of such crimes.