close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
April 23, 2019

Bilawal fires a broadside at PM

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
April 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called Prime Minister Imran Khan “incompetent and unskilled” while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Geo News reported.

“The selected prime minister should be the one who should be relieved from his position,” the PPP leader said in reference to the removal of former finance minister Asad Umar.Bilawal once again accused a federal minister of having close association with terrorists. “If the government is serious about action against terrorists they have to sack the minister,” he said. “The anti-democracy minister considers us a threat. If they think we will remain silent over their abuses then let me tell them it’s not possible.”

He said the PPP was not scared of dictators like Gen Ayub and Gen Musharraf, and will remain steadfast against the present “puppet” government. “We will continue to expose their anti-poor policies,” he said, adding: “You have to be accountable that’s what happens in a democracy.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story