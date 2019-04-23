Bilawal fires a broadside at PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called Prime Minister Imran Khan “incompetent and unskilled” while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Geo News reported.

“The selected prime minister should be the one who should be relieved from his position,” the PPP leader said in reference to the removal of former finance minister Asad Umar.Bilawal once again accused a federal minister of having close association with terrorists. “If the government is serious about action against terrorists they have to sack the minister,” he said. “The anti-democracy minister considers us a threat. If they think we will remain silent over their abuses then let me tell them it’s not possible.”

He said the PPP was not scared of dictators like Gen Ayub and Gen Musharraf, and will remain steadfast against the present “puppet” government. “We will continue to expose their anti-poor policies,” he said, adding: “You have to be accountable that’s what happens in a democracy.”