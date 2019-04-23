Special people block road to press for demands

DIR: Persons with disabilities (PWDs) on Monday protested in favour of their demands and blocked main Dir-Peshawar road for more than an hour.

The passengers, including patients, women, and children, faced difficulties as they waited as there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

The PWDs chanted slogans against the district nazim of Upper Dir.

They said the district nazim had promised with them to give them wheelchairs about two years ago; however, he did not fulfil his promise.

They said apart from other rights, they were not being given 2 percent quota in government jobs, nor free treatment at hospitals.

The protesters were later called to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zaman for negotiations.

The official assured them that standard wheelchairs would be given to them soon.

The ADC said that quota in scholarships in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, would also be given to them. The protesters later ended the protest.