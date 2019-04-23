‘Munda Sher Lahore Da’ enthralls stage drama lovers

Rawalpindi: Theater show ‘Monda Sher Lahore Da’ casting Zafri Khan and Khusbo in Rialto theater bring the stage drama lovers of twin city out of their homes to see the stunning performance of stars.

Drama is based on true picture of our society that during marriage ceremonies families of bride and bridegroom face what type of problems and some of the relatives create problems from them while attending marriage ceremony.

The play is written and directed by renewed writer/director Yar Mohammad and produced by Khurram Chaudhary. Stunning performance of Zafri Khan and Khushboo rock the show other local artists including Dildar, Saleem Billa, Ali Waris, Silk, Shista Mughal and Noor Khan also grab the attention of the audience.

While talking to ‘The News’ Zafri Khan said that residents of twin cities are really stage drama lovers. Audience gave me lots of love and respect. He said that unfortunately in this city buildings and facilities in the theatre is very low. There is need to build quality theatres in Rawalpindi so that people come with their families to see drama and have some fun.

He said people would come to see drama in theater if we would provide them good facilities drama which can be seen along with family. “Why people are visiting but cinema houses with their families because they are providing them good facilities,” he added.

Zafri Khan further said that I have traveled a lot around the world what I have observed that they are preserving not only their culture but also the stage dramas and movie craters like, Charlie Chaplin, Harry porter and many others.

Zadari Khan told that soon he is going to perform title role in an Indian Punjabi comedy movie. He further told that on his return back to Pakistan he will start his own comedy movie. In which he claimed there would be lots of surprises and the audience would love it.

Khushboo while talking to ‘The News’ said it’s my fourth time to perform in Rawalpindi. The audience is great. But the facilities in theater are very bad. She said to revive the theater in Rawalpindi there is need to improve standard of theater and also give some relax in censor policy, as here in this city censor policy is very strict.

Drama writer and director Yar Mohammad talking about drama said that this play shows the real picture of the society that how some of the relatives creates problems during marriage ceremonies.

Talking about history of stage drama he said that in the past stage drama standard was very high in Rawalpindi city and the families use to come to see the performance but now situation is changed not only because of low quality dramas but also the facilities in theaters.

Yar Mohammad further said that just because of low facilities in theaters big artistes didn’t come in Rawalpindi city and sometimes its become very expensive to bring them here. He said quality dramas and good facilities would bring not only the top stage artists in Rawalpindi but also the audience in the theaters.