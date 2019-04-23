World Earth Day observed

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in collaboration with Lahore Zoo observed World Earth Day 2019 under this year’s global theme ‘Earth Day: Protect the Species.

The celebrations included plantation, awareness walk, symbolic waste picking activity and special paper waste bags distribution among visitors to Lahore Zoo and at Faisal Chowk. An awareness walk was also held and was followed by plantation by participants with a pledge to contribute to the betterment of beloved earth. Camps were set up to brief visitors and distribute brochures. The participants carried out a symbolic waste picking activity on the premises of Lahore Zoo to give message of cleanliness on the World Earth Day. The visitors appreciated the gesture of distribution of paper waste bags.

Managing Director, LWMC, Khalid Nazir urged the people to use paper bags to put the wrappers of eatables during travelling in cars or visiting recreational areas instead of throwing it away on roads or littering in surroundings. LWMC MD said the Earth Day is a day to think about what we can do to make the world a cleaner place. However, making the world a cleaner place requires action every day not only from government side but from people side as well. Better waste management particularly reduce, reuse and recycle strategy in support with local communities can provide a good results.