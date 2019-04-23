Towards change

Imran Khan’s move to reshuffle the ministers in his cabinet is being criticised by everyone. This move testifies that the PTI government is in la-la land and that the roadmap to change has been vague. The issue of governance can never be sorted out by replacing and inducting ministers after just eight months of government.

No doubt the intentions of Imran Khan are clear and he really wants to usher in change but his actions are not in keeping with his commitment. A considerable time has passed and the roadmap is in limbo. In one’s opinion, all is not lost and we should be optimistic that Khan will bring change but a proper roadmap to bring structural reforms, justice, education, effective bureaucracy and economic prosperity must bechalked out.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Chiniot