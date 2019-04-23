close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 23, 2019

Towards change

Newspost

 
April 23, 2019

Imran Khan’s move to reshuffle the ministers in his cabinet is being criticised by everyone. This move testifies that the PTI government is in la-la land and that the roadmap to change has been vague. The issue of governance can never be sorted out by replacing and inducting ministers after just eight months of government.

No doubt the intentions of Imran Khan are clear and he really wants to usher in change but his actions are not in keeping with his commitment. A considerable time has passed and the roadmap is in limbo. In one’s opinion, all is not lost and we should be optimistic that Khan will bring change but a proper roadmap to bring structural reforms, justice, education, effective bureaucracy and economic prosperity must bechalked out.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Chiniot

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost