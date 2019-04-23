close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Most-wanted criminal arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful raid arrested a most-wanted criminal who was booked in almost six high profile cases of murder and theft. Sajid alias Khan was wanted in connection with the murder case of Union Nazim of Bandi Mera Jamil Abbasi. Giving details of the cases, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that Sajid was wanted in case registered in Bagnother Police Station.

