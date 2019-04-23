Most-wanted criminal arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful raid arrested a most-wanted criminal who was booked in almost six high profile cases of murder and theft. Sajid alias Khan was wanted in connection with the murder case of Union Nazim of Bandi Mera Jamil Abbasi. Giving details of the cases, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that Sajid was wanted in case registered in Bagnother Police Station.
ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful raid arrested a most-wanted criminal who was booked in almost six high profile cases of murder and theft. Sajid alias Khan was wanted in connection with the murder case of Union Nazim of Bandi Mera Jamil Abbasi. Giving details of the cases, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that Sajid was wanted in case registered in Bagnother Police Station.