CITY PULSE: Diversity | Adversity

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Bushra Khalid, Noormah Jamal, Jahanzeb Haroon and Hamid Ali Hanbhi’s art exhibition titled ‘Diversity | Adversity’ until April 26. The artists are part of the Vasl Artists’ Association’s Taza Tareen 11 Residency. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Where Future Lies

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Fatima Khalid, Hina Tabassum and Khushbakht Somroo’s art exhibition titled ‘Where Future Lies’ until April 29. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Polar Year

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Une année polaire’ (A Polar Year) at 6:30pm on April 23. In this adventure drama film, a teacher in Denmark takes a job in rural Greenland, where he struggles to fit in with the locals. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Symphony of the Sea

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ainee, Aliza Kareem, Anas Abbas, Ayaz Hussain, Ehsan Usman, Haniya Ali Athar, Ramsha Bint Nesar, Sana Khalil, Sana Mirza, Syeda Fizza Fatima and Waseem Akram’s art exhibition titled ‘Symphony of the Sea’ until April 27. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

Maidan

Studio Seven is hosting Anusha Ramchand, Nadeem Alkarimie, Maham Nadeem, Mariam Ansari and Hassaan Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Maidan’ from April 23 to April 30. Call 021-35373427 for more information.

Palat kay dekhtay hain

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Ayesha Naveed, Haider Ali Naqvi, Jovita Alvares and Razin Rubin’s art exhibition titled ‘Palat kay dekhtay hain’ from April 23 to April 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Innovative & Prolific

The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Saeed Akhtar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Innovative & Prolific’ until April 23. Call 021-35875827 for more information.

New Memories

The Koel Gallery is hosting Moeen Faruqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘New Memories’ until April 23. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

The Other Side

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Saba Tanveer’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Other Side’ from April 23 to April 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.