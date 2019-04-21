close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
New team unlikely to deliver: Khattak

DR
Desk Report
April 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of discontent with the recent federal cabinet reshuffle and induction of some new faces, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said it seemed highly unlikely that the new team would be able to deliver in the present difficult circumstances.

Answering a question of ‘Geo Parliament’ host, Khattak said, “Whosoever comes in power claims he’s the knack for and ability to deliver,” adding that time alone will tell what they will do. However, he prayed for the success of the new team.

Asked if he was firmly saddled as defence minister, Khattak said it did not bother him whether he was a minister or not.

