PIA plane’s windscreen cracks mid-air

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft's windscreen cracked mid-air en route to Islamabad due to low oxygen pressure on Saturday.

According to reports, PIA’s flight PK-370, which was travelling from Karachi, landed safely at the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday after the windscreen of the plane developed cracks due to low oxygen pressure in the cabin.

The pilot of Islamabad-bound flight took notice of the broken windscreen while in air and landed the plane safely.