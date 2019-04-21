If feasible, beneficial for people: ‘Dividing Malakand into two divisions could be considered’

PESHAWAR: A proposal to divide Malakand division into two could come up for consideration in case it is found feasible and is beneficial for the people.

The proposal was first made by Riaz Khan Mehsud, commissioner Malakand division while speaking recently at an event in Upper Dir district. He gave arguments in support of his suggestion and said he would formally forward it to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government soon.

However, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the proposal had not been brought to his notice yet or discussed. Talking to The News, he added it could be discussed though the main consideration for him would be whether it is of benefit to the people and is feasible. Mahmood Khan, who belongs to Swat which is part of Malakand division, reminded that there is also a demand for creating the Upper Swat district. “Swat is a vast district with a population of 2.3 million. People in upper parts of Swat support the demand for splitting the district into two to create Upper Swat. However, it is also argued that Swat district should remain intact due to its historic importance,” he added.

The chief minister argued that shortage of land in the largely mountainous Swat valley was an impediment for creating a new district headquarters in case Upper Swat is made a district. He said landholdings were small and landowners are unwilling to sell land for infrastructural needs, including development projects. When asked to explain his idea for dividing Malakand into two divisions, Commissioner Malakand division Riaz Mehsud said it wasn’t possible for the administrative managers to devote attention to such a vast and remote region with a population of 8.9 million due to the distances involved and the geographical barriers. “The Commissioner and the DIG Police find it hard to manage the administration and police force of the eight districts of Malakand division. For administrative reasons, the new division could have Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur districts while Swat, Shangla, Buner and Malakand district could remain part of the old Malakand division,” he argued.

It may be added that Bajaur was a tribal agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) until the latter’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May 2018. In the past also it remained part of Malakand division. Bajaur has now become a district like the other six tribal agencies.

Riaz Mehsud explained that Malakand division is huge in terms of area and population. He said it contains 24 percent of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Swat district with the population growth rate of 8.8 percent is ahead of all other districts in the province. Presently, it is the third biggest district after Peshawar and Mardan in terms of population. Having the highest population growth rate in the province, Swat could overtake Mardan in the coming years. The growth rate in other districts of Malakand division is also high,” he added.

Riaz Mehsud even has a name in mind for the new division in case a decision about it is made. “It could be called Panjkora division after the river Panjkora that flows through it. Or other names could be proposed and considered. Upper Dir could be administrative headquarters of the new division,” he opined. He said in a day or two he will send in writing his proposal for creating a new division in Malakand to the provincial government in Peshawar.