close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 21, 2019

One pay, one pension

Newspost

 
April 21, 2019

I retired from the PAF about 31 years ago and my pension was calculated on my pay, which I used to receive at the time of retirement and as such is very low. It won’t make much difference for people like me who retired that long ago if their pension is raised by the government by ten, fifteen or twenty percent every year. The people of the same rank/grade who would retire today will be getting a much higher pension than me because their pension is calculated on their present-day salary.

The only solution to this is a system of: ‘One Pay-One Pension’ – pension should be in accordance with the present-day pay scale of the same rank/grade of the officer regardless of when s/he retired. As per my knowledge, there are quite a few departments/organisations which follow this procedure. This will indeed help aging pensioners who need more money due to the soaring utility bills and special medical procedures/medicines at this age which does not match with their pension alone. Since the present government claims to be friendlier to the ordinary citizens of Pakistan, would it favourably consider my humble suggestion in the forthcoming budget?

M Asif

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost