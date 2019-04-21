One pay, one pension

I retired from the PAF about 31 years ago and my pension was calculated on my pay, which I used to receive at the time of retirement and as such is very low. It won’t make much difference for people like me who retired that long ago if their pension is raised by the government by ten, fifteen or twenty percent every year. The people of the same rank/grade who would retire today will be getting a much higher pension than me because their pension is calculated on their present-day salary.

The only solution to this is a system of: ‘One Pay-One Pension’ – pension should be in accordance with the present-day pay scale of the same rank/grade of the officer regardless of when s/he retired. As per my knowledge, there are quite a few departments/organisations which follow this procedure. This will indeed help aging pensioners who need more money due to the soaring utility bills and special medical procedures/medicines at this age which does not match with their pension alone. Since the present government claims to be friendlier to the ordinary citizens of Pakistan, would it favourably consider my humble suggestion in the forthcoming budget?

M Asif

Karachi