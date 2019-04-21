Easy way out

The recent reshuffle in the PTI cabinet shows complete disarray in its ranks. The removal of Asad Umar in the middle of discussions with the IMF has also added to the confusion. The government is facing a huge challenge on the economic front. The prices of all the essential commodities are rising and going beyond the reach of a common person. It is being said that the prices will rise further as a result of the deal with IMF. In the middle of all this uncertainty, the all-important economic minister has been changed.

Where have things gone wrong for Imran Khan? Since the PTI government has a very thin majority in parliament, he has no choice but to induct ministers and advisors from coalition partners. Most of them have already been tried before, many from Gen Musharraf’s time. So a clear compromise has been made in order to stay in power with the help of coalition partners. The prime minister’s predicament is that, while being an honest person, he is surrounded by people who are incompetent and allergic to change and whose loyalties are with their parent parties. I think we need new elections. The PTI government has been in power since the last eight months. No significant change has been witnessed in a common person’s life. Rather, it has gone from bad to worse. Blaming past government for the present situation is an easy way out that the PTI government has taken.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad