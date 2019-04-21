AFC, Karachilona FC qualify for Intra-City Championship

KARACHI: AFC and Karachilona FC qualified for the Leisure Leagues Karachi City Championship 2019 after finishing as the top two teams respectively in the ten-team six-a-side league held at the KUFF Ground.

AFC remained unbeaten throughout the league, winning all nine of their matches to accumulate 18 points. In their last-round match, AFC defeated Junooni FC 4-2 with Haseeb scoring all the goals for the winning side.

Karachilona FC accumulated 15 points – with seven wins, a draw and a lost match to finish second on the points table. They received a walkover against Anaari United in their last league match.

Joga Bonito, Killer FC, 7Squad, 911 FC, Football Maniacs and Chitral FC also participated in the league.

AFC and Karachilona FC have now joined over 80 league champions and runner-ups, who will be battling for a berth to represent host Karachi in the Leisure Leagues National Championship, tentatively scheduled to be held in July.

The winning team will then represent Pakistan in the second edition of the Socca World Cup, which will be held in Greece in October.