CITY PULSE: Diversity | Adversity

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Bushra Khalid, Noormah Jamal, Jahanzeb Haroon and Hamid Ali Hanbhi’s art exhibition titled ‘Diversity | Adversity’ until April 26. The artists are part of the Vasl Artists’ Association’s Taza Tareen 11 Residency. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Where Future Lies

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Fatima Khalid, Hina Tabassum and Khushbakht Somroo’s art exhibition titled ‘Where Future Lies’ until April 29. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Polar Year

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Une année polaire’ (A Polar Year) at 6:30pm on April 23. In this adventure drama film, a teacher in Denmark takes a job in rural Greenland, where he struggles to fit in with the locals. Call 021-35873402 for more information.