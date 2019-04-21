GTR achieves ISO certifications

KARACHI: General Tyre and Rubber Co of Pakistan Ltd, while maintaining its high standard of quality, management and safety, has successfully achieved certifications as per the latest available standards in ISO series, a statement said.

A spokesman said the GTR has been awarded ISO certifications ISO 45001-2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, it added. GTR has been enlisted among a few limited companies in Pakistan who achieved this certification, he said.

GTR since its inception is the leader in tyres technology through quality improvement, competitive prices, customers’ satisfaction and meeting social obligations. It is also the largest tyre supplier to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of automotive and tractor tyres / tubes, besides being in motorcycles / rickshaw. It produces sizes that are 85 percent of imports and also in demand.