154 graduates get degrees at KCD convocation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Friday awarded degrees to 154 graduates of the Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) at its 10th convocation.

Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah, also a graduate of the KCD, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Register KMU Dr Salim Khan Gandapur, KCD Dean Dr Ghulam Rasool, graduates, their parents and family members attended the ceremony.

The health minister, however, left the convocation ceremony soon after it started.

The event was delayed for more than two hours due to the late arrival of the chief guest.

Graduates, their parents and family members were seated at 9am at the spacious convocation hall of the University of Peshawar as the event was supposed to begin at 9:30am.

However, the late arrival of the governor frustrated most of the people as they were kept waiting for more than two hours.

There were reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Peshawar and that delayed arrival of the governor.

Being the first public sector dental college of the province, the governor appreciated the hard work of the college faculty members.

After awarding degrees to 154 graduates, the governor decorated 56 position holders with gold medals.

A female graduate, Tooba Siddiqui of session 2014-2017 received 12 gold medals.

She received commendation from the chief guest, faculty members and those present in the hall for her achievements.

Tooba Siddiqui topped subjects in almost every session and won maximum gold medals.

She remained topper of session 2014, 2015, 2016 and final examination held in 2017.

Another female graduate, Syeda Ushna Aaiz of 2015 session received 10 gold medals. She topped session 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Greeting the graduates, the governor reminded them of the importance of their profession and urged them to serve the ailing humanity.

He told the graduates that they were in a better position to serve and return to society as they had skills and opportunities.

Praising KCD for its leading role in offering the quality of medical education and producing the finest people, the governor the credit goes to the faculty members and the hard work they are doing.

The governor also awarded former faculty members with life time achievement awards for their services and contribution to the institution.

Those selected for life time achievement awards included Dr Qazi Javaid, Dr Shamim Akhtar and Dr Neelofer Nausheen.

Earlier, Dean Dr Ghulam Rasool presented the annual report of the college. He said the college had emerged as the a premier dental institution in the country in 1964 as a department at the Khyber Medical College (KMC).

He spoke about past of the college, saying it was upgraded from a dental department to a full-pledged dental college in 1990.

Dr Ghulam Rasool advised the graduates to serve the society as per rules and moral ethics laid down by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (KCD).

Though Dr Ghulam Rasool claimed to have implemented the MTI Act 2015 in the college, he has miserably failed to follow rules and regulations of the MTI Act.

In two years, he could not even announce positions of chairpersons of different departments.

Also, neither he nor other faculty members were able to start the institutional-based private practice (IBP) as being Dean of the college, he was required to begin the IBP. The only change in KCD after the MTI Act is that name of the head of the college changed from principal to dean.

Dr Ghulam Rasool claimed that institutional autonomy has enabled KCD of achieving academic improvement, saying the KMU results of BDS students of KCD came 65 per cent to 95 per cent this year.

He said financial receipts increased by 200 per cent due to improvement in clinical performance.

Besides offering the quality of education, Dr Ghulam Rasool said their college-based dental hospital receives more than 400 patients in the outpatient department and are given dental services of different types.