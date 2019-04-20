Court orders GDA to seal hotels lacking proper sewerage system

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Friday directed the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) to seal all the hotels which have no proper sewage system and being run in violation of bylaws.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan issued the direction to GDA director general.

The court asked the director general to take action against the hotels running in violation of the bylaws and submit a report on the next hearing.

The bench issued the direction for strict action against the hotels after the GDA chief Raza Ali Habib informed the bench that about 80 percent hotels had no sewage system which was greatly affecting the environment of the scenic area.

However, he said that the GDA was introducing a new sewage system and providing pipes to the hotels to properly install the sewage system.

The GDA also informed the bench that four hotels had been sealed so far by the authority as they were violating the bylaws and not cooperating for installing the sewage system.

He said three months’ time had been given to the hotels’ owners for installing the sewage system and follow the bylaws. Now, he said, the GDA has started action against the hotels being run in violation of the bylaws.

For improving the environment at Nathiagali, the DG informed the court that the authority was also going to impose a complete ban on the use of plastic bags from June 1. He said 6000 cotton and cloth bags would be introduced for tourists free of cost.

Raza Ali Habib submitted that the authority was establishing cabins at proper places on the main road. He said that 150 dustbins were being installed and public bathrooms being constructed on the roads for tourists.

The high court had taken a suo moto notice of different issues related to Galiyat areas, especially the growing environmental pollution and encroachments, and had directed the GDA to produce a detailed report about the steps taken by it for improving the situation.

Following the court direction, the provincial government has also prepared a master plan for Galiyat and is under implementation.