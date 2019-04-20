close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

Refusing polio vaccination

Peshawar

 
April 20, 2019

Entry of nomads banned into DI Khan

By Our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration has imposed Section 144 to prevent the nomadic population from entering into the district unless they get vaccinated their children against polio.

An official handout said the order would remain effective till May 16. It said the authorities had decided to take action against those refusing vaccination to their children against polio. There were reports that most of the nomad families moving across the district were refusing to administer polio drops to their children. The handout said the district authorities had sought identification of potential entry points of nomadic population. It said stern action would be taken against the persons refusing to get vaccinated children against polio.

