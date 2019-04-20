Folk singers cast their spell as Music Mela opens at PNCA

Islamabad : The promotion of cultural activities is necessary for peaceful co-existence of people in a society, said Pakistan National Council of the Arts director general Jamal Shah on Friday.

During the opening ceremony of seven-day National Music Mela at the PNCA, Jamal Shah said folk music was the roots of culture.

He said folk music was the most intimate expression of the people's lives and therefore, it should be nurtured and respected.

The PNCA DG said his organisation promoted music considering it to be the most important discipline of art.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to preserve, promote and develop performing and visual arts and artists," he said.

Jamal Shah said art had gotten great importance all over the world and Pakistan should also promote it.

“We are striving to introduce Pakistani culture at the international level,” he said.

The PNCA DG said the Music Mela brightened the future of folk music of Pakistan.

“We are trying hard to revive the folk music of Pakistan by using our vast national platform to bridge the gap between music lovers and music maestros in every nook and corner of Pakistan,” he said.

Later, folk singers performed during the ‘Lok Sham’ event. Noted among them were Zar Sanga of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Channal of Balochistan, Fazal Jatt of Punjab.

Singers Maseet Gul, Nasir Ali, Asmma Rajput, Raja Imran, Qurban Ali Niazi, Laila Jatti, Anwar Khayal, and Naeemul Hassan Babloo also performed on the occasion.

Zar Sanga sang popular songs including ‘Da Bangriwal Pa Choli Ma Za’, ‘Zma Da Khro Jamo Yara’, ‘Rasha Mama Zwi De’, ‘Zma Da Ghrono Pana Yara’ and ‘Kht Me Zanzeri De’ attracting applause from the audience.

She said she had never missed any musical event to which she’s invited.

Akhtar Channal captivated the audience by singing traditional Balochi songs especially ‘Dana Pay Dana’, while Fazal Jatt sang Punjabi folklore amid the beating of drums.

Visitors enjoyed performances. Rehana Imran, a housewife, who brought children to the event, praised the PNCA for doing a wonderful job by organising events of art and culture for Islooites.

Dr Mosin Hassan said he had shown up to listen to his favourite folk singer, Zarsanga, live and was enjoying the performances a lot.

Jibran, 13, said he was there with family friends for enjoyment. Hameeda Alam said the PNCA had not only entertained residents by engaging folk singers but it had also pleased them by putting up stalls of food, handicrafts, and books.