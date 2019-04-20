TDCP holds paintings exhibition

LAHORE :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) took another initiative to promote tourism by holding a paintings and photography exhibition in the hall of its head office under the theme of “Visual Narration of Punjab” for the promotion of young artists and photographers to display their artwork to the general public.

Talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of the exhibition, Minister for Tourism Raja Yassir Hamayun said that the present government took every measure for the promotion of tourism in Punjab. He said the Chakwal Jeep Rally which was recently held to help promote tourism succeed in getting the attention of tourists. He said the Agri-tourism was also very successfully going on. “We organised different events throughout the year,” he added. People from all walks of life attend the exhibition and appreciate TDCP for taking the initiative to boost tourism and help young artists and photographers.

Artists Shazia Munir, Zunaira Hafeez, Saima Asghar, Amna Masood and photographers Usman Jamshed and Menail Javed have displayed their work in the exhibition. The exhibition will continue till Sunday from 11am to 5pm.