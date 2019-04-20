PTI govt has failed to deliver, says Sherpao

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao on Friday said the federal cabinet reshuffle proved that the government had failed to deliver on its election promises.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of QWP leader Alamzeb Umarzai in Umarzai village here. QWP leaders Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli and Arshad Khan Umarzai were present on the occasion. "Prime Minister Imran Khan had placed his trust in the outgoing Finance Minister Asad Umar, who miserably failed to deliver and was made to resign," he pointed out, saying that the premier should now admit the failure that his government cannot deliver.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country was on the verge of going bankrupt due to the ill-conceived economic policies of the government. He said that Imran Khan had for years presented the former finance minister as the answer to the country's economic problems.

The QWP leader said the prime minister should explain his decision to remove Asad Umar, who failed to turn the economy around in his eight-month stint as finance minister. About the conspiracies being hatched against 18th Amendment, he said the government lacked the required two-thirds majority in the Parliament to go ahead with its sinister plan.

He said those extolling the virtues of the presidential form of government should remember that this Parliament was not mandated to change the structure of the Constitution to establish a presidential form of government.

The QWP chief said the Constitution would have to be done away with and a constituent assembly elected to go for a presidential system. "We will resist the bid to introduce the presidential form of the government in the country," he vowed.

About the abolition of the district tier in the local government system, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI rulers had introduced it with much fanfare in their previous term, but now it was being done away with which showed the devolution of powers could not bring the desired results.